Andhra Pradesh logs 2 COVID-19 deaths, 244 new cases

Daily positivity rate below 2% for third consecutive day

The State reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 244 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,716 and 23,16,711 respectively. Active cases came down to 5,565, with 662 patients recovering in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 22,96,430 and 99.12% respectively. The daily test positivity rate of the 18,803 samples tested in the past day was 1.30%. For the third consecutive day, the daily positivity rate was below 2% indicating a decline in the incidence of COVID infections and the flattening of the third wave. The first and second waves lasted for more than 300 days each, while the third wave, which peaked in just a couple of weeks, flattened in less than two months. The number of infections reported daily increased around January 1 and a peak daily tally of 14,532 infections was reported on January 24. Since then, the infection tally came down to a few hundreds. Also, during the third wave, only 53 deaths were reported against 2.39 lakh infections. Chittoor and Krishna reported one death each in the past day.

East Godavari reported 47 fresh cases in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (42), Guntur (33), West Godavari (26), Anantapur (18), Visakhapatnam (18), Prakasam (17), Kadapa (14), Nellore (13), Chittoor (8), Kurnool (3), Srikakulam (3) and Vizianagaram (2).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,16,144), Chittoor (2,72,198), Guntur (2,02,892), West Godavari (1,92,983), Visakhapatnam (1,90,677), Anantapur (1,77,091), Nellore (1,64,259), Prakasam (1,55,769), Kurnool (1,44,217), Krishna (1,36,657), Kadapa (1,34,804), Srikakulam (1,33,915) and Vizianagaram (92,210).