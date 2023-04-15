Andhra Pradesh: Locals allege water and air pollution due to the operations of Andhra Paper Mill in Rajahmundry

April 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The locals have demanded that the State government carry out a health survey in the vicinity affected by the water and air pollution due to the operations of the Andhra Paper Mill Limited (APML) in Rajamahendravaram.

A week ago, the locals led by Marri Pushparaj and Nukatati Raja Sekhar moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT-Southern Region), seeking the paper mill’s closure for allegedly contaminating the Godavari and causing health hazards in their vicinity. The NGT has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to inspect the paper mill and submit a report.

In a joint press conference held here on Saturday, the petitioners Pushparaj, Raja Sekhar and others alleged, “Many of our fellow residents are suffering from various health complications including kidney ailments and lung problems. The scale of air and water pollution is alarming leading to health complications in our areas. The effluents are directly released into the Godavari.”

In the press conference, the locals displayed photographs of how the effluents are being released into the river.

In recent years, the paper mill management was directed to find ways to discharge the effluents directly into the sea in consultation with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI).

The petitioners, Messrs. Pushparaj and Raja Sekhar, stated that Kotilingalapeta, Seetampeta, Sriramnagar, Lalithnagar, Malaypeta and Aryapuram are the worst affected by the air and water pollution from the APML.

“The State government should conduct survey and initiate measures. We will continue our legal battle against the operations which are disturbing the river ecosystem,” said Messrs. Pushparaj and Raja Sekhar.