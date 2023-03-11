ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Local body election result will be declared on the evening of poll day, says Srikakulam Joint Collector

March 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘The total number of voters is only 776’

The Hindu Bureau

Joint Collector M. Naveen addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srikaulam District Joint Collector M. Naveen on Saturday said that the local body MLC election result will be declared on March 13th itself as the counting process would be completed on the polling day. Addressing the media conference, he said that as the total number of voters was only 776 counting would be completed by Monday evening in the designated four counting centres.

YSRCP candidate Narthu Rama Rao and Independent candidate Anepu Ramakrishna are contesting the election in which ZPTC, MPTC members and councillors of various municipalities will exercise their franchise. Mr. Naveen said that the counting for graduate MLC election will be conducted on March 16 although the election process would be completed on March 13th itself. Meanwhile, police department decided to deploy additional forces in sensitive places to avoid untoward incidents at polling stations and counting centres.

