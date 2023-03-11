HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Local body election result will be declared on the evening of poll day, says Srikakulam Joint Collector

‘The total number of voters is only 776’

March 11, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Joint Collector M. Naveen addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Joint Collector M. Naveen addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srikaulam District Joint Collector M. Naveen on Saturday said that the local body MLC election result will be declared on March 13th itself as the counting process would be completed on the polling day. Addressing the media conference, he said that as the total number of voters was only 776 counting would be completed by Monday evening in the designated four counting centres.

YSRCP candidate Narthu Rama Rao and Independent candidate Anepu Ramakrishna are contesting the election in which ZPTC, MPTC members and councillors of various municipalities will exercise their franchise. Mr. Naveen said that the counting for graduate MLC election will be conducted on March 16 although the election process would be completed on March 13th itself. Meanwhile, police department decided to deploy additional forces in sensitive places to avoid untoward incidents at polling stations and counting centres.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.