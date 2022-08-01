Andhra Pradesh: Loan recovery firm owners, agents among seven arrested in girl’s suicide case

A letter purportedly written by her blames harassment meted out to the family

The Nandigama police on Monday arrested seven persons including employees and owners of two loan recovery agencies on charges of harassing a family for not repaying a bank loan, which allegedly drove a girl to end her life.

According to police, Jasti Prabhakar reportedly took a loan of ₹6.36 lakh through two credit cards of a bank, but failed to repay the amount. Despite repeated calls by the recovery agents, Prabhakar did not cleared the dues.

On July 27, the agents of LVR and MSR firms, who have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the bank for loan recovery, allegedly went to Prabhakar’s house and harassed the family members for not repaying the loan.

Vexed with it, Prabhakar’s daughter J. Haritha Varshini (18), an intermediate student, ended her life at her residence in Nandigama on the same night. In a note purportedly written by her, Varshini narrated the harassment meted out to her family members by the recovery agents.

Acting on a complaint, the Nandigama police arrested seven persons and registered a case on Monday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D. Mary Prasanthi.

“Action will be taken as per law if the recovery agents were found to have violated the norms and harassed the family members,” the DCP said.

Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Nageswar Reddy said that the police arrested recovery agents Bhagya Teja, Pavan, Nagaraju and Srinivas Rao and the owners of the two agencies – Venkateswara Rao, Madhuri and Munindhar Reddy.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling the helpline number 100.