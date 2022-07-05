Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur Livestock Project Manager ‘ends’ life in guesthouse

A note purportedly written by him claim that he was being blackmailed

The Livestock Project Manager of Anantapur district reportedly ended his life in a guesthouse of the Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of the official, identified as M. Ramu, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the room.

According to I-Town police, a case is yet to be registered as Ramu’s wife, who works in Kurnool, wanted to consult her family members before filing a police complaint.

A suicide note was reportedly found in the room. However, the police refused to furnish any detail about the case.

According to sources, it was mentioned in the note, purportedly written by Ramu, that four persons had been blackmailing him and demanding ₹50 lakh.

I-Town police said that they had not received any complaint from the wife of the deceased, who reached Anantapur on Tuesday evening.

Ramu, an Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, was a veterinary doctor. He worked in Puttaparthi for some time before he was brought to the DRDA on on deputation three months ago.

His colleagues said that they had not found anything wrong with Ramu, while some others said that he had not been keeping a good health of late.

For those having suicidal tendencies there is always someone to talk to. Dial 100 or 9989819191 or send an email to ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.