Andhra Pradesh: Literature, history are guiding forces for the next generation, says Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

June 10, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Saturday said that literature and history are the real treasures for the society as they would act as guiding forces for the next generation. He formally released ‘Vyasa Manjari’ written by Nikku Appanna, retired professor of Andhra Loyola College and Managing Committee member of Indian Red Cross Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao lauded Mr. Appanna’s initiative in writing the book in which he wrote essays about the achievements of great personalities like Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu (literature), Sripada Pinakapani (music), Garimella Satyanarayana (freedom fighting). “Mr. Appanna who is 81-years-old inspired everyone with his literary skills. He proved that age is not a barrier to write poems, moral stories and devotional issues which were all covered in the book,” he added.

Mr. Appanna said that his senior colleague Gumma Sambasiva Rao had encouraged him to concentrate on literary activity after observing his passion for devotion and history. AP Kalinga Vysya Corporation chairperson Andhavarapu Suribabu, IRCS-Srikakulam chairperson P. Jaganmohana Rao, former District Educational Officer Balivada Malleswara Rao, Gayatri Degree College Principal Pulakhandam Srinivasa Rao and others were present.