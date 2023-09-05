ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Link Aadhaar with voter ID card to ensure transparency in electoral rolls, says YSRCP

September 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a memorandum to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, the YSRCP has alleged that there are more than 50 lakh bogus and duplicate voters in the rolls, all enrolled prior to the 2019 elections

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on September 5 (Tuesday) said that linking of Aadhaar with the voter ID card would offer a permanent solution to the issue of bogus and duplicate voters finding their way into the electoral rolls.

In a memorandum, the YSRCP urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer M.K. Meena to delete from the rolls the more than 50 lakh bogus voters enrolled prior to the 2019 elections.

The leaders who met Mr. Meena at the Secretariat, near here, included, among others, YSRCP legislators Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), V. Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, and MLC Lella Appireddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, addressing the media, they said that more than 50 lakh bogus and duplicate voters had been enrolled in 2018.

“There are hundreds of voters in a single door number,” Mr. Nani alleged, and added that his party had flagged the issue then.

He further said that a few individuals had votes in two or more States, and such votes should be removed from the list to ensure transparency in the election process.

He criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for blaming the ruling party for the mistakes committed during his tenure as Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US