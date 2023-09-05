Andhra Pradesh: Link Aadhaar with voter ID card to ensure transparency in electoral rolls, says YSRCP

September 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on September 5 (Tuesday) said that linking of Aadhaar with the voter ID card would offer a permanent solution to the issue of bogus and duplicate voters finding their way into the electoral rolls.

In a memorandum, the YSRCP urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer M.K. Meena to delete from the rolls the more than 50 lakh bogus voters enrolled prior to the 2019 elections.

The leaders who met Mr. Meena at the Secretariat, near here, included, among others, YSRCP legislators Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), V. Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, and MLC Lella Appireddy.

Later, addressing the media, they said that more than 50 lakh bogus and duplicate voters had been enrolled in 2018.

“There are hundreds of voters in a single door number,” Mr. Nani alleged, and added that his party had flagged the issue then.

He further said that a few individuals had votes in two or more States, and such votes should be removed from the list to ensure transparency in the election process.

He criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for blaming the ruling party for the mistakes committed during his tenure as Chief Minister.