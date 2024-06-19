ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh likely to have new Excise Policy

Updated - June 19, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 07:51 pm IST - AMARAVATI

It will be published once Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra takes charge and finalises the draft being prepared as per his instructions, say sources

Sambasiva Rao M.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy, and it will be published once Kollu Ravindra takes over as Excise Minister and finalises the draft.

“A draft A.P. Excise Policy–2024 is being prepared by the officials at the Secretariat based on the instructions given by the Minister,” according to sources.

The NDA partners (TDP, JSP and BJP) had always been vocal in their criticism of the policy brought out by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They had alleged that there was no transparency in liquor transactions and in distribution of liquor from the distilleries to the government-run shops. They had also alleged that substandard alcohol had been supplied to the consumers at an exorbitant price.

In this context, Mr. Ravindra recently announced that a new policy would be introduced shortly.

Meanwhile, the government had launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption in liquor business during the previous YSRCP tenure.

