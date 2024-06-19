GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh likely to have new Excise Policy

It will be published once Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra takes charge and finalises the draft being prepared as per his instructions, say sources

Published - June 19, 2024 07:51 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy, and it will be published once Kollu Ravindra takes over as Excise Minister and finalises the draft.

“A draft A.P. Excise Policy–2024 is being prepared by the officials at the Secretariat based on the instructions given by the Minister,” according to sources.

The NDA partners (TDP, JSP and BJP) had always been vocal in their criticism of the policy brought out by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They had alleged that there was no transparency in liquor transactions and in distribution of liquor from the distilleries to the government-run shops. They had also alleged that substandard alcohol had been supplied to the consumers at an exorbitant price.

In this context, Mr. Ravindra recently announced that a new policy would be introduced shortly.

Meanwhile, the government had launched an investigation into the allegations of corruption in liquor business during the previous YSRCP tenure.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / beverages

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.