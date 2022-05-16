Andhra Pradesh: Lifestyle modifications key to prevent hypertension, says expert

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year

Highlighting that hypertension in many people go undetected and untreated owing to , lack of awareness, Endocrinologist Dr. Bobba Rakesh at Ramesh Hospitals said on the eve of the World Hypertension Day which is observed on May 17 every year.

The theme of the day for this year is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer, he said, adding that hypertension affects more than 30% of the adult population worldwide and that it is the main modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular ailments and kidney disease, arrhythmia and dementia.

“Only 25% of rural and 38% of urban population in India with hypertension are being treated. Hypertension among the young people is becoming common, affecting one in every eight adults aged between 20 and 40. Awareness, treatment and control of high blood pressure among the young adults suffering from hypertension is very low,” said Dr. Rakesh.

He further said that an increase in physical activity, low-fat diet, saying away from tobacco consumption, weight loss and reduction of sodium supplementation are considerable key lifestyle modifications which may help maintain blood pressure level, adding that lifestyle management was an important component of hypertension treatment.