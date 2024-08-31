GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Legislature to soon become paperless as part of NeVA project 

NeVA will make the legislative processes totally digital and paperless, and the proposal for it has been recently approved by the Chairman of Legislative Council, and the Legislative Assembly Speaker, according to an official release. 

Published - August 31, 2024 12:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislature will soon go paperless as part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project administered by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. 

NeVA will make the legislative processes totally digital and paperless, and the proposal for it has been recently approved by the Chairman of Legislative Council, and the Legislative Assembly Speaker, according to an official release. 

In this regard, Umang Narula, Secretary, and Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had an interaction with the stakeholders at the Secretariat on Friday.

They stated that NeVA scheme was a Mission Mode Project (MPP) aimed at transitioning all Legislative bodies in the country to paperless format and unifying them on a single platform as ‘digital legislatures’.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, AP Legislature and the Department of IT of Government of AP (GoAP) would sign a tripartite agreement to take the project forward. 

Digital enabling of the Legislature would begin once the DPR was finalized on the basis of a template provided by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Training and orientation programs would then be conducted for the MLCs and MLAs, officers and staff of the Legislature and other stakeholders from the Executive. 

AP Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, GoAP Secretary (Expenditure) M. Janaki, IT, Electronics & Communications Department Special Secretary B. Sundar was present. 

Later, Mr. Narula and Dr. Satya Prakash called on Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju and GoAP Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

