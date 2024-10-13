GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh legislators urged to pass a resolution in Assembly opposing VSP privatization

Published - October 13, 2024 06:40 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram, MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma speaking in round table conference organised in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue held in Vizianagaram on Sunday. Arrangement.

Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram, MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma speaking in round table conference organised in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue held in Vizianagaram on Sunday. Arrangement. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A round table organised by Uttarandhra Praja Samstha and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) in Vizianagaram on Sunday, October 13, urged the legislators to pass a resolution opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the Assembly.

Uttarandhra Prajasamstha convener V.V. Ramanamurthy and Jana Vignana Vedika National convener M.V.R. Krishnaji alleged that the steel plant has been facing troubles for the last ten years since the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Mr. Krishnaji said that VSP was established only with ₹5,000 crore, but its value has gone up to ₹3 lakh crore in the last four decades. Mr. Ramanamurthy said that ₹30,000 crore losses could not be shown as an excuse for privatisation. He said that VSP was not provided dedicated mining blocks for its iron ore needs in spite of many requests from Andhra Pradesh.

North Andhra Teachers’ MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma said that the NDA government initiated the privatisation after the BJP could not get seats in 2019 general elections.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao said that YSRCP was committed to protecting the steel plant.

Senior advocate Paila Ramesh Raju said that a legal battle was also needed to protect the steel plant.

Aam Admi Party leader Seera Ramesh, JVV district president E. Anand, JVV city president S. Shivaji, city secretary P. Shanmukha Rao, BSP leader Pandranki Venkata Ramana, and others were present. t.

