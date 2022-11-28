Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman unveils 1,000 kg bronze statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Bhimavaram

November 28, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

It has been built with the support of all sections of the society, says Moshen Raju

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju unveiling the bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju on Monday unveiled 1,000 kg bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Gunupudi area in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district. 

The bronze statue was made with a cost of ₹12 lakh by collecting donations from all sections of the society. “The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been built with the support from all sections,” said Mr. Moshen.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has stated that Dr.B.R. Ambedkar does not belong to any single section of the society. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas and others were present.

