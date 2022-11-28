  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup points table after Spain vs Germany: Sergio Busquets’ side stays atop Group E despite Germany draw

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman unveils 1,000 kg bronze statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Bhimavaram

It has been built with the support of all sections of the society, says Moshen Raju

November 28, 2022 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju unveiling the bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju unveiling the bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju on Monday unveiled 1,000 kg bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Gunupudi area in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district. 

The bronze statue was made with a cost of ₹12 lakh by collecting donations from all sections of the society. “The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has been built with the support from all sections,” said Mr. Moshen.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana has stated that Dr.B.R. Ambedkar does not belong to any single section of the society. Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas and others were present.

 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.