Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly sessions to continue till November 22

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has underscored the importance of serious Assembly sessions, asserting that if former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to skip sessions, “the law will take its own course.”

Mr. Patrudu made these remarks during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday.

The BAC finalised the schedule for the ongoing Budget session until November 22.

During the meeting, the Speaker emphasised on thorough discussions, and training sessions for MLAs on the Budget and other proceedings on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Assembly sessions will not pause for anyone. It’s the duty of every member to engage responsibly on public issues.”

TDP leaders recalled the extended sessions from the past and urged all MLAs to attend the sessions.

BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju advocated a minimum of 15 days for the sessions. He also called for an inspection tour to the ‘Rushikonda palace’ in Visakhapatnam, where the previous government had built palatial buildings by misusing public funds.

