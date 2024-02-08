GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly clears the decks for establishment of three private universities

It passes the AP Private Universities (Establishment & Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024, which facilitates the establishment of brownfield private universities which are formed by upgrading well-performing colleges that meet specified criteria

February 08, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Annamacharya Educational Trust at Tallapaka near Rajampet, Sri Koundinya Educational Society based in Rajahmundry and Kakinada-based Aditya Academy are to be upgraded as private universities.

Annamacharya Educational Trust at Tallapaka near Rajampet, Sri Koundinya Educational Society based in Rajahmundry and Kakinada-based Aditya Academy are to be upgraded as private universities. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly cleared the decks for the establishment of Annamacharya University at Rajampet in Kadapa district, Godavari Global University at Rajahmundry and Aditya University at Surampalem in Kakinada district by passing the AP Private Universities (Establishment & Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2024 on Thursday.

It was mentioned in the statement of objects and reasons enclosed with the Bill that the government was steadfast in its commitment to deliver high-quality education and ensure accessibility for the deserving students belonging to the socially and economically disadvantaged sections. 

The AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act of 2016 facilitates the establishment of brownfield private universities formed by upgrading well-performing colleges that meet specified criteria outlined in the Act and those related to NAAC/NBA accreditations, National Institutional Ranking Framework, joint certification of degrees with top 100 universities and provision for government quota.

Accordingly, three educational trusts namely Annamacharya Educational Trust situated at Tallapaka near Rajampet, Sri Koundinya Educational Society based in Rajahmundry and Kakinada-based Aditya Academy submitted proposals for elevating their colleges to private universities in the brownfield category. 

Following a thorough assessment of their operations and DPRs and compliance with statutory requirements under the Act, as well as the recommendations of an expert committee, the government authorized the above sponsoring bodies to establish Annamacharya University, Godavari Global University and Aditya University. 

