Andhra Pradesh: Left party leaders taken into custody ahead of CM’s Srikakulam tour

Many leaders of the Left parties including CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao and city convener T. Tirupati Rao were taken into preventive custody ahead of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Srikakulam district on Monday.

Describing it as ‘misuse of power’ by the Police Department, Mr. Govinda Rao said that they were taken into custody even as they wanted to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister over the pressing issues pertaining to the district.

The police arrested many leaders of the Left parties on Sunday night.

Speaking to media, Mr. Govinda Rao demanded that the government must pay the ‘legitimate compensation’ to the families displaced by the Phase-II of Vamsadhara project.

“The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) should launch measures for the welfare tribal people. The government should release funds for reconstruction of the K.R. Stadium and more facilities should be created in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences,” he added.