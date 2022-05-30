Andhra Pradesh: Left parties stage protest over price rise in Vijayawada

Centre blamed for spiralling prices of essential commodities

Members of the Left parties staged a sit-in protest in front of NTR District Collectorate here on Monday demanding that the government take steps to rein in the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao Ch. Babu Rao, Donepudi Kasinath, Donepudi Sankar, Polari Harinath, Sudheer, Qader Basha, D V Krishna Koteswara Rao, and others addressed the gathering.

They held the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre responsible for skyrocketing prices. The State government was kowtowing before the Centre implemented the reforms. The YSRCP government was imposing a burden on the people by hiking the RTC bus fares, user charges, and property tax under the garb of reforms. Instead of opposing the reforms, the State government implemented the same when other States opposed them tooth and nail, they said.

The Modi government was misguiding people by merely slashing the prices to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore. In fact, the BJP-led government imposed a burden of ₹25 lakh crore during the last eight years by hiking the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. Prices of essential commodities were hiked without any concern for the people during the COVID time also, they alleged.

It was nothing but hoodwinking the people to say that the petroleum prices were rising due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ambani and Adani had become the world’s richest persons with the support of the Centre, they alleged.

The Left parties’ leaders later submitted a memorandum to District Collector Dilli Rao.