Andhra Pradesh leads in setting up pumped storage hydropower projects with potential of 42,020 MW

Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of setting up Pumped Storage Hydropower Projects (PSHPs) with an aggregate potential of 42,020 megawatts. Of the total 37 projects, the 1,680 megawatt (MW) Pinnapuram project in Nandyal district is likely to be completed in 2024 as the reservoir works have been completed and the powerhouse is under construction.

Next in line are the Gandikota (1,000 MW) and Chitravathi (500 MW) projects, for which all permissions have been obtained. The remaining 34 projects are in different stages of obtaining various clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Geological Survey of India (GSI) Central Water Commission (CWC), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, etc.

Out of these 37 projects, feasibility and detailed project reports have been submitted for 21 projects with a total capacity of 21,250 MW for approvals by the above departments or agencies.

With this, Andhra Pradesh is leading other States in giving a tangible shape to the PSHPs, followed by 10 projects in Maharashtra, four in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, said S. Ramana Reddy, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), which is the nodal agency for the PSHPs.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Ramana Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand were keen on promoting the PSHPs as per the Andhra Pradesh Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy, 2022.

The objective of PSHPs is to lend stability to the power grid, which is prone to major disruptions caused by the sudden changes in wind speed in a short period, and steep falls in the generation of solar power on account of cloud cover. As the generation at PSHPs can be ramped up and down within no time, they come in handy when the variable nature of Renewable Energy (RE) poses risks of grid collapse.

Besides, the PSHPs can meet the demand during peak hours, and reduce the dependence on power purchases from the exchanges at high prices. The State is gearing up to follow the Energy Storage Obligations Trajectory issued by the Ministry of Power, Mr. Ramana Reddy added.

