Andhra Pradesh: Leaders of all parties invited to PM’s programme, says BJP leader

‘Naidu as Leader of the Opposition and KCR as Chief Minister of Telangana invited as it is an official event’

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that leaders of all political parties have been invited to the programme being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhimavaram on July 4 as it is an official event being organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that Mr. Modi would reach the Gannavaram airport from Begumpet in Hyderabad at 10.10 a.m. and leave for Bhimavaram by a helicopter to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

He would unveil a bronze statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter at 11 a.m. and address the gathering.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said invitations were extended to poets, artistes, and singers as well.

N. Chandrababu Naidu was invited not as TDP president but as Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Similarly, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to K. Chandrasekhar Rao, inviting him to the programme as he was the Chief Minister of Telangana, the BJP leader said.

Referring to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao not receiving Mr. Modi on his arrival in Hyderabad, he said it reflected the Telangana Chief Minister’s “arrogant mindset.”

“If KCR is keen on developing his State, he should meet the Prime Minister and ask what he wants,” the BJP leader said.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had become a dummy, as Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy would speak on behalf of all the Ministers.

He demanded that the APSRTC roll back the hike in diesel cess and spare the common man of the burden.