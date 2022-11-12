Andhra Pradesh lays renewed focus on improving its rank in SDG indexes

A total of 17 SDGs are to be achieved by the year 2030; besides adopting the procedures laid down by NITI Aayog, the State has solicited support of international agencies to reach the top

Andhra Pradesh has secured Rank No. 1 in SDG-7 that pertains to affordable and clean energy, and a composite score of 72 in 2020-21.

The Andhra Pradesh government has laid renewed thrust on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in spite of securing a fairly high rank (No.1 in SDG-7 (Affordable and clean energy) and 2nd in SDG-14 (Life in water), and overall No.3 with a composite score of 72) even as it fared poorly in four other areas in the SDG Index 2020-21.

Andhra Pradesh is led by Kerala (score 75) with No.1 rank and Himachal Pradesh (74) and Tamil Nadu (74), which are equally poised with No.2 rank.

According to a report of the Planning Department, Andhra Pradesh is ranked 11th, 13th, 14th and 19th as far as SDG-11 (Sustainable cities and communities), SDG-9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG-2 (End hunger), and SDG-4 (Quality education) are concerned.

The previous ranks in the same order are 22, 9, 19 and 18. The State did relatively better in its efforts to achieve other SDGs with ranks below 10.

A total of 17 SDGs are to be achieved by the year 2030, but since Andhra Pradesh has to catch up with other progressive States on various indices in the given timeframe, the government is taking action under direct supervision of the Chief Secretary, who is monitoring the progress regularly through a dedicated web application and through personal reviews.

Besides, the government has adopted the procedure laid down by the NITI Aayog for measuring the performance and ranking of the districts.

The SDGs have been localised and aligned with the State budget, and mapped with the Central and State schemes as an integrated approach from the district level to improve the performance, and standard operating procedures have been developed for 475 indicators.

Further, the State government has solicited the support of the United Nations, the UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other international agencies in order to reach the top.

Online training sessions and workshops are in the process of being organised by the IIM-Visakhapatnam and the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), and an SDG Coordination Centre is proposed to be established with assistance under the United Nations Development Programme.

A special focus is laid on 47 indicators for monitoring at the level of village and ward secretariats.