Andhra Pradesh launches first-ever blackbuck survey on Godavari islands 

The exercise will be conducted between Dowleswaram and Yanam to draw up a conservation plan

Blackbucks sighted on an island in the Godavari during the survey, on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Wildlife Department has kick-started the first-ever survey of blackbucks along a stretch of islands in the Godavari between Dowleswaram and Yanam with the goal of drawing up a conservation plan to protect the endangered species.

The survey was mooted in the wake of scores of blackbucks getting stranded on the islands that have been hit by the Godavari floods.

The islands surrounded by the branches of the Godavari, such as the Gowthami, Vasista, Vainteya and Vridha Gowthami, in Konaseema and East Godavari districts are a major habitat for blackbucks, which roam across the region close to human habitations. There have been instances of blackbucks getting poached downstream of Dowleswaram.

Of the many islands that are home to the animal, Bobbarlanka, located downstream Dowleswaram barrage, is home to a huge number of blackbucks, where they can be sighted all through the year.

Forest Range Officer (Wildlife-Kakinada) S.S.R. Vara Prasad and Wildlife Researcher (A.P. Forest Department) D. Mahesh Babu on Monday kick-started the field survey, braving perilous floodwaters in the Godavari and its branches. They covered the islands by boat.

“We have been receiving alerts on stranded blackbucks near human habitations in the islands downstream of Dowleswaram. On Monday, we have surveyed several islands between Yanam and Dowleswaram to document the presence and movements of blackbucks,” Mr. Vara Prasad told The Hindu.

“At least 20 blackbucks stranded in the Godavari floods are safe in the habitations where they are being guarded by the locals along with the cattle. However, special teams of forest personnel have been deployed on the islands to keep an eye on the movements of the animals,” added Mr. Vara Prasad.

In safe hands

“As of Monday, at least 20 stranded blackbucks are being protected on the islands. Two blackbucks that received injuries have died. There is also a possibility of their mortality during the Godavari floods, a natural calamity. Our personnel are observing the islands and the movements of the blackbucks,” Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife-Rajamundry) C. Selvam told The Hindu.

In the islands of the Godavari, co-existence of local communities with the blackbuck has been ensuring the safety of the species. Hunting of the blackbuck attracts penal action under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.