Andhra Pradesh lauded for efforts to raise awareness on ill-effects of tobacco use

November 07, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

Andhra Pradesh has secured first position in the country for organising a series of awareness campaigns during ‘World No Tobacco Day-2023’ drive from May 31 to August 15 this year.

Health and medical officials from Andhra Pradesh were lauded for creating a benchmark and becoming an inspiration for other States in their efforts towards bringing awareness among people on the ill-effects of tobacco use.

The National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, under the aegis of National Oral Health Programme (NOHP), felicitated winners of the drive on November 6 (Monday).

NationalOral Dental Health State Nodal Officer Evuru Prasanth received award on behalf of A.P. Health Medical and Family Welfare Department from Health Secretary, Delhi, S.B. Deepak Kumar

Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare and MD National Health Mission J. Nivas congratulated officials on the award.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / medical staff

