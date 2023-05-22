Andhra Pradesh latest news developments today

May 22, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 22, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today. Avinash Reddy, who is in Kurnool refuses to go to the CBI office in Hyderabad. He has sought another 10 days time CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the bhoomi Pooja programme for Machilipatnam port and meeting at Bharat scouts and guides grounds at Machilipatnam. LIC Agents Organisation of India (LICAOI) to organise a rally and public meeting, ahead of the All India conference to be held later today. Its All India general secretary Dilip (Kerala) and CITU national secretary Oomen Chandy will attend the meeting. The AP Food Processing Society is in the process of setting up 10 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) mainly catering to millet farmers. It secured approvals for these CFCs which are estimated to cost over `1,250 crore. Mango farmers gear up for harvest in Chittoor. Their demand for a hike in MSP is still on hold. ACB raids on properties of a PR department official in Chittoor and Tirupati. Special Story on latest progress of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a Central Government scheme, being implemented by AU. It has selected five north coastal districts from Srikakulam to West Godavari to identify rural villages where people need certain projects and solutions. All India Junior National Ranking Tennis Championships begin at IGMC Stadium. Crime developments in Krishna and NTR districts. AP Child Rights Commission express concern and anguish over the sale of infants in Vijayawada, which has links to Visakhapatnam. The Commission has ordered a thorough enquiry into the ‘baby sale’ and the negligence of Women and Child Welfare staff. Adikavi Nannaya University VC K. Padmaraju to review on academic affairs with affiliated colleges. Governor Abdul Nazeer to deliver the convocation address at Acharya Nagarjuna University – Agriculture college. ADVERTISEMENT

