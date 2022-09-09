Andhra Pradesh: Last date to apply for tourism awards extended up to September 14

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 21:22 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has extended the last date for applying for the ‘State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards’ till September 14.

The APTA presents these awards annually under various segments of travel and tourism industry. They are given to classified hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators, writers, educational institutions, among other categories, in recognition of their performance in their respective fields and also to encourage healthy competition and promote tourism.

In a statement on Friday, APTA CEO K. Kanna Babu said this year the applications could be submitted in both online and offline modes. The link would be made available in the department’s official webpage — www.aptourism.gov.in

Enquiries for details could be made by calling phone numbers 9121144099, 9121144088 and 9121144077.

