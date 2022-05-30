Andhra Pradesh: Laptops, smartphones given to specially abled students

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao distributed laptops and smartphones to specially abled students who are pursuing undergraduate courses during the Spandana programme here on Monday.

B.Tech student Mallela Jayasri of Vijayawada, LLB student Sk. Nagul Meera of Vatsavai, B. Com student P. Ramakrishna Reddy of Vijayawada were given laptops worth ₹35,000. Also, Sk. Mahboob of Vijayawada, Gorrepati Satish and G. Sreeram of Vatsavai were given smartphones. The devices were provided by the Differently Abled, T.G. and Senior Citizens Department.

Meanwhile, the Spandana programme received 92 grievances by the public from across the NTR district.