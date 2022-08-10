Andhra Pradesh: Land resurvey will begin in Urban Local Bodies soon, says Minister

Records of private and government properties to be digitised under the programme

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) A. Suresh said that the comprehensive land resurvey under the ‘Jagananna Sashwata Bhuhakku Bhuraksha’ will soon be rolled out in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for digitising the records of private and government properties such as buildings, roads, ponds, canals and vacant land.

“Upon completion of the resurvey, the government will provide clear property documents to the owners so that no land issues arise in the future,” Mr. Suresh said while addressing a workshop on the topic here on Wednesday.

He said the resurvey being done after about 100 years would be using advanced technology such as drones to measure the plots.

Mr. Suresh said master trainers would be trained at the workshop and, in the next phase, staff in the ULBs would be imparted training.

Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y. Srilakshmi asked the officials to ensure that the resurvey work was completed in the next six months as per the target set by the government.

She said special teams would be constituted to coordinate with the Revenue, CCLA and other departments involved in the exercise.

Under the programme, the government would map more than 40 lakh properties in 5,548 square km in 123 ULBs. Geospatial data for every private and government property would be developed and the ownership details linked to the Aadhaar of the individuals, the officials said.

Municipal Administration Commissioner and Director Praveen Kumar; Additional CCLA Babu A.; Town and Country Planning Director R.J. Vidyullatha; VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar; and Municipal Commissioners and Town Planning officials from ULBs were present.