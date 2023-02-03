Andhra Pradesh lags far behind in promoting startups, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

February 03, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - SAKHAPATNAM

In reply to a question by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that 86,713 startups have been recognised by the DPIIT under the StartUp India initiative launched in September, 2016.

Of these, only 1,341 are Startups from Andhra Pradesh, and the State is ranked at 15, behind Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

In the ranking of States on the basis of policy measures being taken by them to promote their startup ecosystems, Andhra Pradesh stands extremely low at 29.

The total number of direct employment generated as on December 31, 2022, in India is 8.92 lakh. Of this, the number of jobs generated in the startups sector in Andhra Pradesh is only 12,557.

Commenting on the results of the 2021 survey of startups by the Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the performance of the Andhra Pradesh government in promoting startups and the IT sector as a whole was pathetic.

He lamented that the State that provided nearly 15% of the IT manpower in the country was unable to make any progress in the IT sector.