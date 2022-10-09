Andhra Pradesh lags behind other southern States in National Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh stands in the 20th position in the medals tally in the 36th National Games currently under way in Gujarat.

The tally increased to 15 with the men's beach volleyball team bagging a silver medal on Sunday.

So far, the State, represented by the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, had won two gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals. Of them, six medals, including two golds, were won in athletics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nine silver medals included three in athletics, two in weightlifting, and one each in archery, beach sports, gymnastics and roller sports.

The State bagged one bronze medal each in athletics, roller sports, tennis and weightlifting.

All southern States were way ahead in the tally. Telangana won 22 medals, Kerala 46, Tamil Nadu 67 and Karnataka 84.

The games would conclude on Wednesday.

A contingent of over 170 players led by chef de mission and Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee A. Ramana Rao was participating in over 36 events.