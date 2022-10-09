Andhra Pradesh lags behind other southern States in National Games

With a tally of 15 medals so far, it stands in 20th position; Telangana wins 22 medals

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 09, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh stands in the 20th position in the medals tally in the 36th National Games currently under way in Gujarat.

The tally increased to 15 with the men's beach volleyball team bagging a silver medal on Sunday.

So far, the State, represented by the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, had won two gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals. Of them, six medals, including two golds, were won in athletics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The nine silver medals included three in athletics, two in weightlifting, and one each in archery, beach sports, gymnastics and roller sports.

The State bagged one bronze medal each in athletics, roller sports, tennis and weightlifting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

All southern States were way ahead in the tally. Telangana won 22 medals, Kerala 46, Tamil Nadu 67 and Karnataka 84.

The games would conclude on Wednesday.

A contingent of over 170 players led by chef de mission and Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee A. Ramana Rao was participating in over 36 events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
sports event

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app