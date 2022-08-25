Andhra Pradesh: Labour laws that reflected ‘slavery mentality’ abolished, says Modi

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav at an exhibition stall put up as part of the National Labour Conference in Tirupati on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of India has taken the lead in abolishing the laws that reflected “slavery mentality,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“About 29 labour laws have been converted into four simple Labour Codes to ensure empowerment of the workers in the form of minimum wages, job security, social security and health security. The country is now changing, reforming and simplifying its labour laws,” Mr. Modi said while virtually addressing the two-day National Labour Conference that began here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister also stressed the huge role the labour force had to play in realising the dream of building a developed nation in the “Amrit Kaal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

E-Shram protal

Hailing the ‘E-Shram’ portal as one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force into the ambit of social security, the Prime Minister said about 28 crore workers from 400 areas had been registered in a single year.

Pointing out that the move would benefit construction workers, migrant labourers and domestic workers, Mr. Modi appealed to the State Labour Ministers to integrate their respective State portals with the ‘E-Shram’.

“Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana have given security cover to the workers, besides recognising their hard work and contribution,” Mr. Modi said.

“The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme has saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic,” the Prime Minister said citing a study.

Vision 2047

Divulging his vision for the year 2047, Mr. Modi said the future needed flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem and flexible work hours, which would enhance women’s labour force participation.

He also called upon the States to utilise the unused cess of ₹38,000 crore meant to benefit the building workers.

“The ESIC, coupled with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, can benefit more workers,” he said.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of State Rameshwar Teli led the programme, which was attended by Labour Ministers and officials from 25 States.

Earlier, Mr. Yadav opened an exhibition brought out by the department highlighting the latest developments.