Andhra Pradesh: Kuruva representatives thank CM for simplifying caste certificate process

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and representatives of Madasi Kuruva and Madari Kuruva associations called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday. 

They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for changing the jurisdiction of issuing caste certificates of Madasi Kuruvas and Madari Kuruvas from the RDO to the MRO.

Expressing happiness over the decision, they said it would benefit the Kuruva communities immensely. 

They felicitated Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with traditional Kambalias and brought their problems to his notice. 

The Chief Minister responded favourably and promised to look into their issues. 

Kuruva representatives Sunkanna, Sivalinga, Somalnga, Sairam and Maddilete were among those who accompanied the MP.


