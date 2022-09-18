Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool police recover 564 lost mobile phones

People can lodge complaints about stolen cellphones online, says SP

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
September 18, 2022 21:14 IST

SP Siddharth Kaushal handing over the recovered mobile phones to their respective owners in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

In a major haul, the Kurnool Police recovered 564 phones and handed them over to the respective owners on Sunday.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handed over the phones during a mobile recovery mela programme at the district police parade ground near Kondareddy Buruju in the city.

“Similar programme are being held every month. Awareness camps will be organised at public places and wall posters will be put up at the key junctions to educate the people about the police services,” he said. 

People can upload their data and lodge complaints about lost mobile phones by visitng www.kurnoolpolice.in/mobiletheft. The  complainant needs to enter IMEI-1, IMEI-2 details and the lost mobile number, and alternative contact numbers along with the address and missing spots, the SP said.

