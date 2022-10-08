Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool Congress leaders gearing up for Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The walkathon in the district will be organised from October 18 to 21, covering about 100 km

The Hindu Bureau KURNOOL
October 08, 2022 21:21 IST

APCC president S. Sailajanath discussing with party leaders the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Aluru in Kurnool district.

The Congress leaders in Kurnool district are gearing up for the smooth conduct of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to be led by Rahul Gandhi from October 18 to 21 covering about 100 km.

District Congress Committee president M. Sudhakar Babu said on Saturday that APCC president S. Sailajanath and other State leaders, along with local party leaders, toured all the spots in the route to be taken by Mr. Rahul Gandhi from Chitragudi Anjaneyaswamy temple on the Andhra-Karnataka border to Madhavaram Bridge near Mantralayam till late on Friday.

One State leader had been assigned a 5-km stretch of the yatra. Thus, 20 leaders would ensure the smoot conduct of the walkathon.

The route map of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi will come from Ballari to Chitragudi. He will enter A.P. at 6.30 a.m. on October 18, travel up to Aluru by afternoon, and then hold a meeting with Congress members. He will proceed to Adoni on October 19, where party leaders Devisetti Prakash and Basha Alam will take care of the arrangements and hold a public meeting.

The following day (October 20), the yatra will proceed to Yemmiganur. A public meeting will be held at Somappa Circle in the town, where party leaders Lakshmi Narayana Reddy and Qasim Ali will supervise the arrangements.

At Mantralayam on October 21, a public meeting will be held, and Mr. Babu Rao, the constituency in-charge, will make arrangements. The night halt has been planned at Kalludevarakunta, located about 5-km from Mantralayam.

