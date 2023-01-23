ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna, NTR districts see over 86% attendance in preliminary test for constable job

January 23, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

30 candidates who reached exam hall after 10 a.m. were not allowed to take the test in Krishna district

Tharun Boda

Candidates waiting for the State Level Police Recruitment Board Constable 2023 preliminary written test at Padamata Government High School in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Over 86% of the police constable job aspirants appeared for the preliminary written test in NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday.

A total of 33,773 candidates registered for the examination in the NTR district, out of which 28,860 of them wrote the test at 61 centres.

In Krishna district, 15,817 of the 18,062 aspirants attended the examination at 27 centres across the district. As many as 30 candidates who reached the exam hall after 10 a.m. were not allowed to take the test in Krishna district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman Manish Kumar Sinha, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua inspected the exam centres at SDM Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and other educational institutions in and around Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US