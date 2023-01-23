Andhra Pradesh: Krishna, NTR districts see over 86% attendance in preliminary test for constable job

January 23, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 86% of the police constable job aspirants appeared for the preliminary written test in NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday.

A total of 33,773 candidates registered for the examination in the NTR district, out of which 28,860 of them wrote the test at 61 centres.

In Krishna district, 15,817 of the 18,062 aspirants attended the examination at 27 centres across the district. As many as 30 candidates who reached the exam hall after 10 a.m. were not allowed to take the test in Krishna district.

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman Manish Kumar Sinha, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua inspected the exam centres at SDM Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala and other educational institutions in and around Vijayawada.