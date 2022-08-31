Andhra Pradesh: Krishna continues to receive heavy inflows

A temple built in the Krishna riverbed is inundated following discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs of flood at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh continued to witness heavy inflows on Tuesday. Several low-lying areas in NTR and Krishna districts of the State were inundated as the inflows and outflows increased to 3.4 lakh cusecs by 1 p.m. at the Prakasam Barrage.

However, the inflows came down to 2.94 lakh cusecs by 5 p.m. and the same amount of surplus water was being discharged into the sea.

The outflows at Nagarjuna Sagar came down to 99,164 cusecs by noon and it was 1.31 lakh cusecs at Srisailam. The inflows to Srisailam are likely to increase again.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Central Water Commission’s(CWC) flood forecast, the flood level in the river at Prakasam Barrage will continue to rise till September 4.

Houses in the low-lying areas in Krishnalanka’s Ranigari Thota, Balaji Nagar were inundated due to the flood.

The Krishna district administration has set up a flood control room at Collectorate and people in need can dial 08672-252572.

People in the Vuyyuru division can dial 9849231336 and people in Machilipatnam can dial 9849903982.