Andhra Pradesh: Krishna continues to receive heavy inflows

The flood level will continue to rise till Sept. 4, as per CWC

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 31, 2022 02:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A temple built in the Krishna riverbed is inundated following discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs of flood at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh continued to witness heavy inflows on Tuesday. Several low-lying areas in NTR and Krishna districts of the State were inundated as the inflows and outflows increased to 3.4 lakh cusecs by 1 p.m. at the Prakasam Barrage.

However, the inflows came down to 2.94 lakh cusecs by 5 p.m. and the same amount of surplus water was being discharged into the sea.

The outflows at Nagarjuna Sagar came down to 99,164 cusecs by noon and it was 1.31 lakh cusecs at Srisailam. The inflows to Srisailam are likely to increase again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Central Water Commission’s(CWC) flood forecast, the flood level in the river at Prakasam Barrage will continue to rise till September 4.

Houses in the low-lying areas in Krishnalanka’s Ranigari Thota, Balaji Nagar were inundated due to the flood.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Krishna district administration has set up a flood control room at Collectorate and people in need can dial 08672-252572.

People in the Vuyyuru division can dial 9849231336 and people in Machilipatnam can dial 9849903982.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app