Andhra Pradesh: Krishna Collector inspects implementation of ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme, tastes ragi porridge in school

September 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Raja Babu interacts with the students and enquires about quality of food served under the midday meal scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu interacting with the students of Kanuru Zilla Parishad High School during his visit to check the implementation of ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme in Krishna district on Thursday.

District Collector P. Raja Babu made a surprise visit to the A.S.N.R.A. Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), at Kanuru village in Krishna district on Thursday to inspect the implementation of the State government’s ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme.

After personally serving ragi porridge to the students, Mr. Raja Babu squatted down for a meal along with the students and chatted with them, enquiring about the quality of food served to them and ascertaining if there were any other issues they faced.

After the meal, the Collector walked into the kitchen, interacted with the staff and took stock of the cleanliness measures being followed.

Mr. Raja Babu said students will be able to focus on their studies only if they maintain good health, and asked the teachers to ensure that the students are served nutritious food under the midday meal scheme.

“About one lakh students, from Classes I to X, are having their meals under the scheme in 1,300 schools in Krishna district. The State government is serving a diet of leafy vegetables, dal and other dishes. Besides, chikki, eggs, ragi porridge and other varieties are being given to the students,” Mr. Raja Babu said.

District Education Officer Tahera Sultana and school headmistress Vijayalakshmi said that 561 students were taking meals under the ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’ scheme in the institution.

“I tasted the ragi porridge and other dishes which were of good quality. I request the students to eat food at the school, maintain good health and work hard to fulfil the dreams of their parents,” the Collector said.

Deputy Education Officer Padma Rani, teachers and other staff accompanied Mr. Raja Babu.

