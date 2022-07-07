Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam at Tirumala temple on July 12

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on July 12 .

The preparatory rituals are usually performed four times a year ahead of major festive occasions. The rituals will be performed as a prelude to the annual ‘Ani Vara Asthanam’ on July 17.

The inner precincts of the temple including the sub-temples inside the main complex will be cleaned and varnished with a herbal mixture that acts as a disinfectant.

The darshan queue lines will be interrupted for five hours from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the devotees will be allowed for darshan after 12 noon.


