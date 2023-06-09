ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kits presented to boxers in Vizianagaram

June 09, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram presenting kits to boxers in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram on Friday presented boxing kits to sports personalities who would represent Andhra Pradesh in the National Youth Boxing Championship to be held in Gangtok between June 13 and 19. In a function organised in Vizianagaram, he felicitated Bugata Chandrasekhar, P. Devakumar and others for winning medals in the State-level youth boxing championship competition held recently in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Vikram hoped that the youngsters would prove their talent in the national-level competitions and bring laurels to Vizianagaram.

