Andhra Pradesh: ‘Kiran Reddy’s joining a fillip to BJP’s efforts to emerge as a force to reckon with’

April 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The former Chief Minister’s experience at the helm of affairs will lend the much-needed direction to the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says party State president Somu Veerraju

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

No effort will be spared to achieve the goal of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

While extending a hearty welcome to former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy into the party, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on April 7 (Friday) that he would soon meet him and discuss ways to strengthen the party in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Mr. Veerraju, in a press release, said he had a word with Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy over phone and wished him all success in his endeavours, and exuded confidence that his joining would give a fillip to the BJP’s efforts to emerge as an alternative to the “family parties” in the State.

“We will all work together to come to power in the 2024 elections. It is our ultimate goal, for which no effort is going to be spared,” Mr. Veerraju said, and asserted that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s experience at the helm of affairs would lend the much-needed direction to the BJP.

