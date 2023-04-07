HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Kiran Reddy’s joining a fillip to BJP’s efforts to emerge as a force to reckon with’

The former Chief Minister’s experience at the helm of affairs will lend the much-needed direction to the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says party State president Somu Veerraju

April 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
No effort will be spared to achieve the goal of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

No effort will be spared to achieve the goal of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

While extending a hearty welcome to former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy into the party, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on April 7 (Friday) that he would soon meet him and discuss ways to strengthen the party in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Mr. Veerraju, in a press release, said he had a word with Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy over phone and wished him all success in his endeavours, and exuded confidence that his joining would give a fillip to the BJP’s efforts to emerge as an alternative to the “family parties” in the State.

“We will all work together to come to power in the 2024 elections. It is our ultimate goal, for which no effort is going to be spared,” Mr. Veerraju said, and asserted that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s experience at the helm of affairs would lend the much-needed direction to the BJP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.