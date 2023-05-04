Andhra Pradesh: Kingpin among two arrested in kidney racket in Visakhapatnam

May 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The police on May 4 (Thursday) arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the kidney racket that had come to light in the city recently, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

The arrested persons were identified as P. Rajasekhar, a doctor, and N. Venkatesh, the alleged kingpin in the scam.

Earlier, the police had arrested six persons, including Parameswara Rao, a doctor and owner of Sri Tirumala Hospital, for allegedly facilitating the illegal kidney transplantation.

“Investigation is under way to find out if there are any more persons involved in the racket,” G. Apparao, Circle Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, told The Hindu.

“Rajasekhar used to visit Hyderabad on professional work regularly. But he has been arrested in the city as he owns a house here. We are trying to obtain police custody of the accused for further investigation, as there may be a few more persons involved in the case,” Mr. Apparao said.

According to the police sources, Rajasekhar is a consultant surgeon in a few corporate hospitals in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The racket had come to light after 32-year-old G. Vinay Kumar of VAMBAY Colony in Pendurthi lodged a complaint with the police that a gang had cheated him by not paying him the amount agreed upon after selling one of his kidneys.

Mr. Vinay Kumar had alleged that the fraudsters had promised him to pay ₹8.5 lakh, but gave him only ₹2.5 lakh after the kidney transplantation at Sri Tirumala Hospital on December 16 last.

A few days after the fraud came to light, another person, Vasupalli Srinivasa Rao, came forward and complained that he too had been cheated by the accused.