ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kidney racket busted in Visakhapatnam; Collector orders probe

April 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The police are learnt to have picked up a few suspects; the hospital will soon be seized, says DMHO

The Hindu Bureau

A kidney racket was busted in the city when a person, who claimed himself to be the donor, lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police late on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, G. Vinay, a resident of Vambay Colony, alleged that the accused had paid him only a part of the money agreed upon for donating one of his kidneys.

Mr. Vinay further alleged in his complaint that a person named Kamaraju, a resident of the same area, had told him that he could earn huge money by selling one of his kidneys, and that he knew a few persons involved in such activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vinay also alleged that Kamaraju introduced him to a few others involved in the racket, and assured to pay him ₹8.5 lakh for the purpose.

Following the deal, Kamaraju accompanied Mr. Vinay to a laboratory at Maharanipeta in October 2022, and got the mandatory tests done.

When Mr. Vinay’s parents came to know about the deal, they sent him to their relatives house in Hyderabad.

Irked over the development, Kamaraju allegedly threatened Mr. Vinay that his parents would have to face the consequences if he did not return and fulfil the deal. Mr. Vinay said he had returned to the city on December 16 that year.

The same day, Kamaraju and two others had allegedly taken Mr. Vinay to a private hospital at Pendurthi, where one of his kidneys was removed.

“While I was in hospital, Kamaraju and a few others went to my house and gave my family members only ₹2.5 lakh,” Mr. Vinay alleged in his complaint.

Since his discharge from hospital, Mr. Vinay was said to be suffering some serious health issues.

“I am unable to walk. I am not able to perform my daily tasks,” Mr. Vinay said in his complaint.

The PM Palem police registered cases under relevant sections and transferred them to the Pendurthi Police Station.

‘Hospital denies charge’

Meanwhile, district Collector A. Mallikarjuna ordered a probe into the issue.

“I visited the hospital in question, and it does not have the required approvals to perform surgeries,” District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Jagadeeswara Rao told The Hindu.

“The hospital management and the doctors have denied the allegation,” he said. We would soon seize the hospital, he added.

“I have also examined Mr. Vinay. He seems to be weak. We have offered to shift him to King George Hospital for better treatment, but he has refused to oblige,” the DMHO added.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the police picked up a few suspects, including the doctor who allegedly performed the surgery, and were questioning them.

This is not the first such case to surface in the city. In 2018, a hospital at Maharanipeta was found to be performing illegal organ transplantation for ₹12 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US