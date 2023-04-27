Andhra Pradesh: Kidney racket busted in Visakhapatnam; Collector orders probe

April 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A kidney racket was busted in the city when a person, who claimed himself to be the donor, lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police late on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, G. Vinay, a resident of Vambay Colony, alleged that the accused had paid him only a part of the money agreed upon for donating one of his kidneys.

Mr. Vinay further alleged in his complaint that a person named Kamaraju, a resident of the same area, had told him that he could earn huge money by selling one of his kidneys, and that he knew a few persons involved in such activities.

Mr. Vinay also alleged that Kamaraju introduced him to a few others involved in the racket, and assured to pay him ₹8.5 lakh for the purpose.

Following the deal, Kamaraju accompanied Mr. Vinay to a laboratory at Maharanipeta in October 2022, and got the mandatory tests done.

When Mr. Vinay’s parents came to know about the deal, they sent him to their relatives house in Hyderabad.

Irked over the development, Kamaraju allegedly threatened Mr. Vinay that his parents would have to face the consequences if he did not return and fulfil the deal. Mr. Vinay said he had returned to the city on December 16 that year.

The same day, Kamaraju and two others had allegedly taken Mr. Vinay to a private hospital at Pendurthi, where one of his kidneys was removed.

“While I was in hospital, Kamaraju and a few others went to my house and gave my family members only ₹2.5 lakh,” Mr. Vinay alleged in his complaint.

Since his discharge from hospital, Mr. Vinay was said to be suffering some serious health issues.

“I am unable to walk. I am not able to perform my daily tasks,” Mr. Vinay said in his complaint.

The PM Palem police registered cases under relevant sections and transferred them to the Pendurthi Police Station.

‘Hospital denies charge’

Meanwhile, district Collector A. Mallikarjuna ordered a probe into the issue.

“I visited the hospital in question, and it does not have the required approvals to perform surgeries,” District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Jagadeeswara Rao told The Hindu.

“The hospital management and the doctors have denied the allegation,” he said. We would soon seize the hospital, he added.

“I have also examined Mr. Vinay. He seems to be weak. We have offered to shift him to King George Hospital for better treatment, but he has refused to oblige,” the DMHO added.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the police picked up a few suspects, including the doctor who allegedly performed the surgery, and were questioning them.

This is not the first such case to surface in the city. In 2018, a hospital at Maharanipeta was found to be performing illegal organ transplantation for ₹12 lakh.