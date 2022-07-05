Andhra Pradesh: Kidnap, wrongful confinement charge against Narsapuram MP and his son

Rajulapudi Srinivas July 05, 2022 21:15 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas July 05, 2022 21:15 IST

The MP’s security personnel, PA and a few others too booked under various IPC sections

The MP’s security personnel, PA and a few others too booked under various IPC sections

The Telangana police have registered cases against Narsapuram Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, his son Bharath, and a few others for allegedly kidnapping, attacking and snatching the valuables of a constable from the Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh, Sk. Farooq Basha, who was on spotter duty during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State. Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Farooq, the Gachibowli police had registered cases under IPC Sections 365 (Kidnap), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duties), 384 (Extortion), 342 (Wrongful confinement), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 506 (Criminal intimidation). The police also registered cases against CRPF ASI K. Ganga Ram, CT/GD Nanaware Sandip Sadhu, MP’s personal assistant Sastri, and others, an Intelligence officer said. The complainant alleged that Mr. Raju, Mr. Bharat, the security personnel, the personal assistant, and a few others had kidnapped and taken him to the MP’s house, where he was allegedly kicked and beaten up with lathis despite showing his identity. “They even snatched my purse, ID card and other belongings,” Mr. Farooq alleged.



Our code of editorial values