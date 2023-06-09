ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Kerala traders are procuring Bondalu paddy variety from Godavari region, says Civil Supplies Minister

June 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that Kerala traders are procuring MTU-3626 paddy grown in the just-ended rabi season in the Godavari region.

In recent years, the cultivation of the paddy variety, which is widely known as ‘Bondalu’, has been discouraged by the State government citing poor demand and high broken grain percentage. In Andhra Pradesh, the Godavari region is the only producer of the Bondalu variety cultivated in the rabi season.

In a press conference held in Eluru on June 8, Mr. Nageswara Rao said, “In the Godavari region, the farmers have cultivated the Bondalu paddy variety due to the demand from Kerala.” The Bondalu was the most affected variety during the recent rains in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US