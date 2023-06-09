Andhra Pradesh: Kerala traders are procuring Bondalu paddy variety from Godavari region, says Civil Supplies Minister

June 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao has said that Kerala traders are procuring MTU-3626 paddy grown in the just-ended rabi season in the Godavari region.

In recent years, the cultivation of the paddy variety, which is widely known as ‘Bondalu’, has been discouraged by the State government citing poor demand and high broken grain percentage. In Andhra Pradesh, the Godavari region is the only producer of the Bondalu variety cultivated in the rabi season.

In a press conference held in Eluru on June 8, Mr. Nageswara Rao said, “In the Godavari region, the farmers have cultivated the Bondalu paddy variety due to the demand from Kerala.” The Bondalu was the most affected variety during the recent rains in Andhra Pradesh.