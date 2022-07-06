Andhra Pradesh: Kerala Governor offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Arif Mohammed Khan signs the declaration form before having darshan

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

Mr. Khan, who arrived at the Tirupati airport in the afternoon, motored up straight to the hill temple, where he was accorded a warm reception by the TTD authorities at the Sri Padmavati guest house.

Later, he offered prayers to the presiding deity in the temple. He also prayed at the temple of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor en route to the airport, from where he left for Hyderabad.

Mandatory stipulation

Mr. Khan also signed the mandatory declaration form at Tirumala. Devotees belonging to alien faith are asked to sign the declaration form before having darshan of the deity inside the temple.

The authorities said that Mr. Khan readily agreed to sign the form when they took up the time-honored stipulation to his notice after his arrival at the guest house.