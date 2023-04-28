HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Keep away from drugs and anti-social activities, students urged

April 28, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari District Legal Services Authority secretary K. Pratyusha Kumari on Friday appealed to students to keep away from drugs and anti-social activities during an awareness meeting.

Addressing the students of Adikavi Nannaya University here, Ms. Pratyusha Kumar has said that the students should focus on their careers and explore opportunities instead of being addicted to drugs. 

Rajamahendravaram Additional SP P. Somasunda Rao has explained the consequences of illegal activities, including the trade and consumption of drugs. University Students’ Affairs Dean N. Udaya Bhaskar and other officials were present.

